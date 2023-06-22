Telford park home on market for offers in excess of £3.95m

Breton Park

Watling Real Estate is seeking offers for Breton Park, an established, freehold park home estate in Muxton.

Breton Park comprises 92 developed park home pitches, 89 of which are occupied privately owned homes, with planning consent granted for an additional 19 pitches.

There are three vacant park homes, two of which are included in the sale.

In addition, there is a detached cottage, a pair of semi-detached single storey bungalows and four garages, all of which are rented.

Total annual income from pitch fees and rent is currently £184,146 per annum.

Toby O’Sullivan, director at Watling Real Estate, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire an established park home estate, within a desirable location, offering an attractive income profile and significant asset management potential.

"Breton Park includes a field adjacent to the main site, extending to approximately 1.7 acres, with planning consent for an additional 19 new pitches.

"Further asset management opportunities exist across the main site, in respect of the vacant units and annual pitch fee uplifts, to significantly increase the income generated from the park in the future.”

The property is being jointly marketed with Avison Young.