Telford cheese company launches new digital roadmap

Telford-based Bridge Cheese has started its digital journey with an investment in a new website which invites customers to dive into a “world of cheese”.

Bright yellow graphics and a fun feel of the branding is reflective of the energy and enthusiasm the company has for what it does, while the site itself offers added functionality to make it more intuitive and user friendly for customers, said Monica Chauhan, Bridge Cheese’s Commercial Manager.

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and we want to show our customers from the first time they land on our home page what they can expect from Bridge Cheese," she said.

"We do things differently and we get excited about our cheese and dairy products – our ‘world of cheese’ digital approach says that about us.”

World of Cheese

Bridge Cheese offers customers a vast range including cheddars, hard cheeses and mozzarella products as well as bespoke cheese and dairy solutions, all available in a selection of formats. To make it easier to search for the products customers need, the new website now sorts these by both type of cheese – for those who know what they want – and by application, for those looking for inspiration or something different.

“The right technology makes a real difference to the customer experience. Visitors to our website can now see in just a few clicks what we offer and how to make an enquiry. In the future, we want to develop our digital offer for customers even further but for now, it’s important that our ‘shop window’ makes those first interactions as hassle-free as possible. The customer journey is key to winning and retaining new clients,” added Monica.

The Bridge Cheese rebrand and website launch comes a year after the rapidly growing company opened phase one of its Telford production facility extension, which included an extra line and additional warehouse space.

More facilities and upgrades to the Stafford Park site are due to be completed later this year, including a new fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to digitise production and operations, which is the next stop on the digital roadmap.