Telford-based Reconomy completes major acquisition

Reconomy

The company, which recorded revenues of over £1 billion through 2022, has bought Ecofficiency to strengthen its position across the UK’s construction, infrastructure, and house-building waste management sectors.

The acquisition of Ecofficiency’s specialist soil sampling and remediation services – designed to reduce the bulk volume of waste by segregating hazardous materials and retaining recycled soils on site – further enhances the breadth and depth of services that Reconomy Group offers.

The move aligns with the Group’s mission to achieve a more circular economy where finite resources are preserved while simultaneously creating value for businesses and supporting economic growth.

It is the latest Reconomy deal that Irwin Mitchell has advised Reconomy on having helped secure the acquisition of UK Waste Solutions in May.

Emma Callow, corporate partner at Irwin Mitchell, said: “"We are thrilled to have advised Reconomy on their latest deal, which further highlights their ambitious growth strategy and commitment to being a market leader.

"Reconomy's ongoing acquisitive approach demonstrates their dedication to expanding their reach, enhancing their service offerings, and ultimately driving value for their customers. It's a privilege to be part of their exciting journey and to support them in achieving their bold vision for the future."

Guy Wakeley, chief executive of Reconomy Group, said: “Reconomy is delivering on our strategy of strong growth, organically and through global acquisitions that strengthen and differentiate our offering. Ecofficiency enhances our remediation capabilities and will be a fantastic addition to Reconomy as we relentlessly pursue our joint ambition of a more circular, sustainable economy.”