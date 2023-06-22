Shropshire firm makes Beyoncé inspired doughnuts available at county stores

The Honey B doughnut will now be available in Planet Doughnut's shops

Planet Doughnut, based in Shrewsbury, created three special flavours for the star's London concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month – including a special 'Put a Ring On It' doughnut – named after the anthem 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'.

Now, one of the three – the 'Honey B', inspired by the star's fans, known as the Beyhive, will be on offer at its shops – including in Shrewsbury, and Telford Centre.

The Honey B brings together "smooth milk chocolate icing, a toffee buttercream filling and a generous sprinkle of honeycomb pieces," according to Planet Doughnut.

It will also be available in the company's other shops in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Chester, Lichfield, Warrington, St Helens, and Widnes.

Planet Doughnut launched from owner Duncan McGregor's family garage in 2017 before opening its first store on Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury.

The brand now has a total of eight stores across the UK, as well as offering nationwide delivery from its purpose-built bakery in Shropshire.

Now with more than 100 flavour varieties, the bakery produces more than 35,000 handmade, hand finished doughnuts per week with production set to double this year.

Speaking earlier this month, Mr McGregor had said they were thrilled to be part of the superstar's concerts.

He said: "It’s not every day you get a call asking you to make doughnuts for one of the biggest artists on the planet, let alone work with Spurs to supply doughnuts for one of the year’s most anticipated world tours.

“Beyoncé is synonymous with so many different styles over the years in both her music and her fashion, so this gave us a brilliant chance to flex our creativity and come up with designs and flavours that really resonated with fans.