Shropshire care provider reveals new digital plans

Debbie Price

Coverage Care Services, which operates 11 homes across Shropshire and employs 1,000 people, is teaming up with Care Vision to implement the electronic care planning and recording system.

Chief executive Debbie Price said the move would reduce the need for endless hand-written reports and give carers more time and energy to spend with residents.

She said: “This new electronic care planning system will modernise the management of care across our homes and reduce the amount of paperwork carers are having to complete to ensure resident care plans are updated daily.

“It will save precious time for our carers, help them manage all the required documentation for residents accurately and efficiently and support our plans as an organisation to become more sustainable.”

The new electronic care management system will go live at Coverage Care’s Woodcroft home in Market Drayton later this month and then the system will be rolled out across all other homes over the summer and autumn months.

“Staff at Woodcroft have already undertaken training on the new system and everyone is looking forward to its implementation,” added Debbie.