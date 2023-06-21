Shropshire farm dispersal sale will help raise additional funds in Andrew's memory

A 2004 New Holland tractor with Quickie loader which will be going under the hammer in the auction at Mount Farm.

The Shrewsbury-based multi-disciplined company took the decision in memory of Andrew Morris, son of Laurence and Pauline Morris, owners of Mount Farm, Haimwood, Llandrinio, who died two years ago.

The Morris family have been loyal customers of Halls for more than 50 years and haulier Andrew was a very popular figure at Shrewsbury Auction Centre where he delivered to and transported livestock from the market.

“Andrew was a very well known local haulier who was at the market every week and it came a big shock to everyone when he died,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “Collectively at the market, we miss him very much.

“We took the decision as a company to make a significant donation, 2.5 per cent of the sale total, to RABI which does such great work supporting farming communities.”

Halls sold the livestock from Mount Farm a year ago and is now organising the sale of tractors, implements, livestock equipment and machinery from the farm on Saturday, July 8, starting at 11am.