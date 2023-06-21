Shrewsbury film company adds to team as growth continues

Peter Sims, Tom Rees and Lauren Birch

The award-winning 7video has more than doubled in size over the last two years, and has recently moved into a brand new two-storey building at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Tom Rees, 25, and Lauren Birch, 26, have now joined the team to support the company's offering to their customers.

Tom has been appointed as video editor, with an impressive track record of producing compelling and engaging content, with more than five years of video production experience.

Lauren joins as a graphic designer, having previously collaborated in diverse industries to deliver exceptional results.

Tom said: “The 7video team have been so great and helpful at such an exciting time. They’re so ambitious about their future plans and I’m so excited to be a part of that."

Lauren added: “Joining the team is such an incredible opportunity, I’ve already seen some of the exciting projects that we’re working on and I’m looking forward to even more opportunities in the future.”

7video has enjoyed a strong increase in the number of clients they are working with right across the UK.

The media production company enjoys ongoing partnerships with companies like Aico, Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Director, Peter Sims, said: “Seeing the team continue to grow continuously demonstrates the dedication we have to innovate and deliver for our clients.