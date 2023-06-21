New homes to bring boost to community and economy in Shrewsbury

The opening of the development

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR) has announced the opening of Cherry Blossom Way, a residential development situated adjacent to Greenacres Primary School in Rutland, Shrewsbury.

It has seen the completion of 12 new affordable family homes for both affordable rent and shared ownership tenures.

Four shared ownership properties consist of two two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses, while the eight affordable rent properties include a two-bedroom disabled access bungalow, five two-bedroom houses, and two three-bedroom houses.

The STAR Board, employees and the developer, Harpers were all present for the opening of the site.

Tony Deakin, Chair of STAR Board, said: "This is a significant achievement for STAR Housing and one that we hope will be well-received by the local community.

"The new development will help address the housing shortage in the area and provide affordable housing solutions for the local community”.