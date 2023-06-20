Telford business continues 20th anniversary celebrations

Alasdair with the winning team

Human Results, run by employment solicitor Alasdair Hobbs, provides HR and employment law advice to businesses across Shropshire and the UK, and a number of events are being held during 2023 to celebrate two decades in business for the firm.

The anniversary celebrations kicked off with a quiz night recently held at The Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, which was a great success.

More than 50 people made up a dozen teams, with the event raising hundreds of pounds through entry fees, a raffle and fundraising games throughout the evening.

Alasdair said: “We felt it was important that our 20th anniversary celebrations had a positive, lasting effect, so we are delighted to be supporting four fantastic charities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along to the quiz, which was a really lovely evening. We had a great turn-out and The Wroxeter looked after us really well, with excellent food and service.

“Everyone was very generous and enjoyed an entertaining and fun quiz by Steve Saul who was a fantastic host. We really appreciate him giving up his time to help us raise a great amount for such worthy causes."

Next up is a charity golf day at Oxley Park Golf Club on Monday, July 10, starting at 12pm, with the first tee at 1pm, and teams are being invited to sign up now.

A team of four costs £160, which includes a two-course meal along with a bacon bap on arrival, with all profits going to charity.

To book a team, email ben@human-results.co.uk or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-results-20th-anniversary-charity-golf-day-registration-633879620007