Telford business continues 20th anniversary celebrations

A Telford-based business is continuing its 20th anniversary celebrations by holding a charity golf day following a successful quiz night.

Alasdair with the winning team

Human Results, run by employment solicitor Alasdair Hobbs, provides HR and employment law advice to businesses across Shropshire and the UK, and a number of events are being held during 2023 to celebrate two decades in business for the firm.

The anniversary celebrations kicked off with a quiz night recently held at The Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, which was a great success.

More than 50 people made up a dozen teams, with the event raising hundreds of pounds through entry fees, a raffle and fundraising games throughout the evening.

Alasdair said: “We felt it was important that our 20th anniversary celebrations had a positive, lasting effect, so we are delighted to be supporting four fantastic charities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along to the quiz, which was a really lovely evening. We had a great turn-out and The Wroxeter looked after us really well, with excellent food and service.

“Everyone was very generous and enjoyed an entertaining and fun quiz by Steve Saul who was a fantastic host. We really appreciate him giving up his time to help us raise a great amount for such worthy causes."

Next up is a charity golf day at Oxley Park Golf Club on Monday, July 10, starting at 12pm, with the first tee at 1pm, and teams are being invited to sign up now.

A team of four costs £160, which includes a two-course meal along with a bacon bap on arrival, with all profits going to charity.

To book a team, email ben@human-results.co.uk or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-results-20th-anniversary-charity-golf-day-registration-633879620007

Each event will raise funds for four charities – Maninplace, which helps the homeless in Telford; Access to Business, which supports people looking for employment; Telford and Wrekin CVS, which provides vital support to charities and organisations; and The Haven, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse.

