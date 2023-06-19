Pave Aways lands double recognition for construction projects

Hafan Yr Afon won Building Project of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Wales awards

Pave Aways won Building Project of the Year for Hafan Yr Afon, in Newtown, at the Constructing Excellence Wales awards.

It was also part of the project team which picked up the Value Award at the Cardiff ceremony for the Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School that it built for Powys County Council.

Hafan Yr Afon is a two-storey low energy community venue run by Open Newtown that was built on the site of the former Radio Hafren station. It includes meeting rooms, a café, tourist information and a base for outdoor activities.

The Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School was the first-ever Passivhaus (standard for energy efficiency) school to be built for Powys County Council.

Pave Aways worked with architects Architype on both of the award-winning projects and managing director Steven Owen said: “To win Building Project of the Year for the whole of Wales is an incredible achievement and testament to the work done by the entire project team to deliver a high-quality facility that is providing a valuable resource in Mid Wales.

“Welshpool Church in Wales school was the first ever Passivhaus building Pave Aways had ever built, so winning the value award was incredibly satisfying. I’m really proud of our team and our partners for putting Mid Wales in the spotlight with these awards wins.”

Stuart Owen, chief executive for Open Newtown added: “We’re immensely proud that Hafan Yr Afon was nominated by Pave Aways for Building of the Year.

“As a social enterprise managing 130 acres of park land, our ethos is built around sustainability, green infrastructure, improving biodiversity, creating partnerships and encouraging investment in the community.

“For our community and visitor centre to win such an award, this is by far one of our proudest achievements to date. We’d like to welcome everyone to visit Mid Wales to experience this wonderful development, set alongside the River Severn and our open green spaces.”