Hundreds turn up for a pizza the action at opening of Telford's newest Domino's

Queues at the opening of Lawley's new Domino's store

The new Domino’s in Birchfield Way, Lawley Square, is the 250th belonging to the chain's largest franchise partner, SK Group.

To mark the milestone, Domino's gave away 1,000 free pizzas after handing out golden tickets in and around Telford over the last few weeks.

Lawley's new Domino's store

Newly elected mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Arnold England, cut the ribbon in an opening ceremony on Monday morning.

The new store has created 25 new jobs, including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

The store is now open seven days a week from 11am – 2am from Sunday to Thursday and 11am – 3am on Friday and Saturday (closed for collection from 11pm).

SK Group operations director Ricky Kandola with Telford Mayor Arnold England

Ricky Kandola, operations director of SK Group, said: “Opening day was fantastic – it was great to meet so many members of the community and celebrate this amazing milestone.

"We are a family business that has grown from one store to 250 – we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the hard work, passion and incredible service from the entire team and of course, our Domino’s family.

“Domino’s pizza has changed our lives and the lives of so many people – the relationship is extremely important to us as we all need to work together as we are going to be part of this brand for years to come. We are incredibly excited for the future.”

Lawley's new Domino's store

To celebrate this latest store opening, SK Group and Domino’s Pizza Group have together donated £5,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Fern West, senior partnership manager at the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Domino’s and to SK Group for donating £5,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust as part of their store opening celebrations.

Lawley's new Domino's store

"Our partnership with Domino’s Pizza Group has raised an incredible £6.6m to date, and we can’t thank the Telford store, and all SK Group Domino’s stores, enough for their amazing ongoing contribution to our partnership.