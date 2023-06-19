A double award celebration for Aico

The team at Aico with Hugh Dennis

The company collected the award for Customer Service Excellence at the ASCP Safety and Compliance Awards.

And they made it a double as they were honoured with the Fire Safety Manufacturer of the Year award at the Fire and Security Matters Awards on Thursday the 15th of June.

The ASCP Safety & Compliance Awards recognise the achievements of inspirational individuals and organisations working within social housing and facilities management sectors. Aico were proud to be the headline sponsor of this year’s awards.

The Customer Service Excellence award was in recognition of Aico’s outstanding customer service, from implementing successful customer service strategies to going above and beyond for their customers.

The company's award at The Fire and Security Matters Awards, which celebrate innovation and achievements in the fire and security sectors, was in acknowledgement of excelling in their commitment to innovation and dedication to delivering products and services to the highest possible standard.

The awards were hosted by well-known comedian Hugh Dennis and had over 450 guests in attendance.

Andrew Sturgess, National Specification Manager, Aico, said: "These awards are a recognition of our commitment to excellence and passion for innovation.