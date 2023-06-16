Shropshire educational website gets a boost from former Dragon's Den favourite Theo Paphitis

Emma Davies

Emma Davies, owner of educational resource website Is it Time to Play? was chosen on ‘Small Business Sunday’ as one of three weekly Instagram winners to gain a repost by Theo to more than half-a-million Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Emma, owner of Is it Time to Play? said, “I set up Is it Time to Play? in 2020, initially supporting parents and teachers online through the periods of lockdown.

"As a teacher, I know the workload pressures our educators currently face.

"My mission is to support those working in the Early Years to gain a better work: life balance by providing educational resources to the sector.

"I’m also a mum and I know that as a parent you want the best for your children, so I have also recently started to provide activity packs to support learning through play at home too. It is great to get support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”