Allscott Meads named ‘Placemaking Project of the Year’

Allscott Meads, which is being built between Shrewsbury and Telford by Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Homes, has been named ‘Placemaking Project of the Year’ at the prestigious and highly competitive Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards.

The development is bringing new life to the village of Allscott which, for many years, was the home of British Sugar’s sugar beet factory before closing in 2007 and being razed to the ground three years later.

The site was commended for how it had taken a blank canvas and used it to create something unique and eye-catching, despite the remote location and previous industrial use of the land.

Mike Sambrook, at SJ Roberts Homes, said: "When we purchased the Allscott site from British Sugar in 2020, we did so confident that we could bring their vision for the creation of a new, vibrant community to life in a truly transformational way.

"Winning this award absolutely confirms that’s what we’re achieving.