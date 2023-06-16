Allscott Meads named ‘Placemaking Project of the Year’

The development is bringing new life to the village of Allscott which, for many years, was the home of British Sugar’s sugar beet factory before closing in 2007 and being razed to the ground three years later.
The site was commended for how it had taken a blank canvas and used it to create something unique and eye-catching, despite the remote location and previous industrial use of the land.
Mike Sambrook, at SJ Roberts Homes, said: "When we purchased the Allscott site from British Sugar in 2020, we did so confident that we could bring their vision for the creation of a new, vibrant community to life in a truly transformational way.
"Winning this award absolutely confirms that’s what we’re achieving.
“This award is not only recognition of the passion and expertise of the SJ Roberts team and the exceptional quality of the Allscott Meads development itself, but also an award for all those residents who’ve already chosen Allscott as their home – they’re the ones really making this community come to life.”