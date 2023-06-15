Whitchurch micropub plans rejected by Shropshire Council

10 Mill Street, Whitchurch. Photo: Google

The planning application, by brewing company Magic Dragon Brewing Wrexham, would have seen 10 Mill Street, Whitchurch, transformed into a micropub.

The north Wales brewery submitted the change of use application in April, but it has now been rejected by Shropshire Council.

The company proposed that the shop on Mill Street, previously the home of Cross Care, may become a "micropub brewery craft beer establishment".

But council planners rejected the application, stating the proposal "raises concern with regards to the potential noise and disturbance caused to neighbouring and nearby local residential amenities".

The refusal continued: "Insufficient information has been provided in support of this application to overcome these concerns and demonstrate otherwise."