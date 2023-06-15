Telford job boost as firm reveals big investment in new premises

Meatex, which provides a B2B wholesale meat trading marketplace and resource for industry professionals, has been operating for more than 12 years out of its head office in Seaford, Eastbourne.
An expanding business is set to provide a further jobs boost to Telford after investing more than £100,000 following a move to new premises.
