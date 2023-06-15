Shropshire law firm announces new head of Family division.

New Divisional Head of MFG Katherine Tippetts, who is taking over from previous Divisional Head, Claire Backler. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Katherine, who specialises in a range of family-related legal matters, takes over from widely respected partner Claire Backler who steps down from the leadership role after 11 years.

Katherine joined mfg Solicitors in 2010 and has gone on to play a key role in the substantial growth of mfg’s Family team.

She said: “My aim is to ensure we continue to offer a consistently exceptional service for our clients as more people look to us to handle what are always complex, emotional and extremely personal issues. That needs us to maintain the high standards we have set for ourselves and continue to provide the best possible advice to clients.

“It’s a proud moment to take over as head of the division, especially from someone like Claire who is an immensely respected solicitor and leader with almost four decades of experience. Overall, it’s an exciting time for us both as a team and as a firm as we grow in Shropshire.”

Clare added: “Katherine is perfectly placed to lead the team into its next phase as we take steps to grow even further across the region in the years ahead.

“She leads a team which continues to impress in every way and has rightly built a national reputation and recognition from clients in the Legal 500.”