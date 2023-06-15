Fred FitzGerald

Fred FitzGerald, from Shrewsbury, has joined after a decade spent helping businesses automate functions to improve customer experience.

It follows news of a deal which made WonderDays the largest hot air balloon flight operator in the UK after its acquisition of Balloons Over Britain, a move enabling them to offer balloon flights from 112 separate locations with the most experienced pilots in the business.

“The customer journey is a vital part of any business and we have to make it as seamless and frictionless as possible,” said Fred.

“I’m loving being back in Shropshire after spending the majority of my working life in London and it’s great to be involved in a project that the entire WonderDays team is committed to.”

Boss Matt Jones said Fred was the latest part of the jigsaw in his growth plans.

“WonderDays is only a year old but we’re already making a huge impact in the gift experience sector,” he said.