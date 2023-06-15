Fan power helps Shrewsbury retailer benefit during heatwave

A Shropshire retailer has seen a steady flow of customers queuing up for its latest cool product.

Roger Boyle and customer Jocelyne Preston
Acoustic Boutique in Shrewsbury’s High Street says the current heat wave means that their innovative portable fans are selling like hot cakes.

“We are just ordering more of these great little fans which are helping people to keep cool during the hot weather,” said Roger Boyle, from the shop, which specialises in audiovisual and homewear products.

Designed in the Midlands, the battery-powered fans are completely portable and can be operated by remote control.

“They are really effective, noiseless and even include a night light so no wonder they are proving so popular with people who want to keep the temperature down in the office or who need help sleeping in the heat wave,” Roger added.

