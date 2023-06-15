Fan power helps Shrewsbury retailer benefit during heatwave

Roger Boyle and customer Jocelyne Preston

Acoustic Boutique in Shrewsbury’s High Street says the current heat wave means that their innovative portable fans are selling like hot cakes.

“We are just ordering more of these great little fans which are helping people to keep cool during the hot weather,” said Roger Boyle, from the shop, which specialises in audiovisual and homewear products.

Designed in the Midlands, the battery-powered fans are completely portable and can be operated by remote control.