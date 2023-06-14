Work to begin on revamping ageing Newport nightclub

Main Street, formerly Central Square in Newport. Photo: Google

Work is set to begin on revamping the Main Street nightclub between Newport's High Street and St Mary's Street, almost two years after councillors supported plans to give the 1960s building a spruce-up.

In 2021, the club's new owners told Newport Town Council they were planning improvements to the building's dilapidated appearance.

Now, in a matter of days, work will begin on the building's exterior, with plans to improve the windows, painting and woodwork.

Borough councillor for Newport Peter Scott explained: "A couple of years back, the Pride in our High Street funding was divided between five Telford & Wrekin high streets.

"In consultation, generally people in Newport said the nightclub needed sorting out.

"There's a plan for all new windows all around, along with a complete overhaul of the outside painting and woodwork."