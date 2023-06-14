Shropshire schemes aiming to help people back into work

Bright Star is run by Joe Lockley. The academy has been working with job centres to help people into training or work

It's one of a number of initiatives being carried out to boost employment locally.

Claimant Count figures released this week showed a year-on-year reduction in those who are claiming Unemployment benefits and looking for work, in both Shropshire and Telford.

As of May 2023, Shropshire saw a reduction of 185 people on the Claimant Count when compared to the previous year, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics.

Telford saw a reduction of 280 people on the Claimant Count for the same period while there were also further falls in the number of claimants in the 50 plus age groups across the region.

“We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career," said Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services.

"That’s why Work Coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available. This includes financial help coming soon through increased Universal Credit childcare payments.

"Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities.

"During the busy summer season, job centres are focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies, holding regular jobs fairs and pre-employment training in Telford and Shrewsbury."

The next planned jobs fair in Shrewsbury is June 28 at the Job Centre while there is one in Telford on July 12 at the Southwater Library.

"Locally we’ve been working in collaboration with the Bright Star programme," Louise added. "This involves boxing, mental health, wellbeing, and work.

"Each session consists of boxing tuition, mental health and return to work support and we are also working in collaboration with the DWP Employment Advisers, Learn Telford, and National Careers Service as part of that.