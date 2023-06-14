'Constructive talks' planned as hopes raised for future of Shropshire pub

The Horse & Jockey Pub

The Horse and Jockey in Northwood, in the north of the county, was closed last year after becoming a victim of soaring energy prices and the cost of living.

A group called Friends of the Horse and Jockey was formed to look at ways of saving the ailing pub.

People were asked to pledge money to own a stake in the pub through a share offer with the plan to buy and create a community-owned pub for Northwood, and the surrounding areas, including Newtown, Whixall and Bettisfield.

Now the group have revealed in a social media post that they hope to hold 'constructive talks' with the vendors over the pub.

A post read: "A very big thank you to everybody who has pledged and bought shares to help with the purchase of our village pub. Your generosity has been truly remarkable.

"We are very pleased to say that we have secured finance to purchase the pub and we are very much looking forward to being able to enter into constructive talks with the vendors."

Last month, Louise Paton, spokesperson for the Friends of the Horse and Jockey, told the Shropshire Star there had been an incredible response to the plan which meant there was a ‘real chance’ to save the pub.

She added: “We always knew there was a loyal following from within Northwood but we have been blown away by the support of the wider community.

“It’s made us feel we are doing the right thing, trying to organise a community pub and this could be the way forward for rural businesses, especially rural pubs.

“It’s bringing back something to villages which has been lost over decades and we believe we can put back something that the local community has lost.

“By supporting this community project, people are making a positive difference to the lives of countless people in Northwood and beyond.”

The group said in its most recent update that anyone who has yet to purchase their shares is still able to do so by contacting Louise directly on lap@vetsos.co.uk.

The group added:"We will keep everyone updated as the negotiations progress."