Bosses thrilled with positive feedback after Flip Out Telford opening

There are a myriad of activities at Flip Out

Flip Out Telford launched in the former Debenhams unit at the Telford Centre on Saturday following a multi-million-pound investment.

The centre includes a host of attractions for families to enjoy including Laser Quest, bumper cars, interactive football and handball, electric karts, inflatable arena, ninja tag and obstacle course, an interactive climbing wall, a new large battle cannon arena, valo jump, a roller rink and soft play.

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle, said: "The launch went really well.

"We have had lots of positive feedback from families in the town that have visited and love all of the attractions.

"The electric karts have proved particularly popular. We are looking forward to a summer of providing lots of fun times to families in Telford."

He added: "Putt Putt Noodle has also been really well received with lots of fantastic comments about the adventure golf courses, the food and drinks menu. It is great to be able to offer a night-time experience to people of all ages in the town."

Influencer Anna Bispham, who runs Instagram account Pod and Her Peas, was among the visitors to Flip Out over the weekend.

Anna said: "There is so much to do and the kids absolutely loved it!