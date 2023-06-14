BCRS delivers £15m to West Midlands SMEs

Andrew Hustwit, head of business development, and Mark Wilcockson, British Business Bank

The regional alternative lender, which is a delivery partner for MEIF, has to date provided finance to more than 1,400 businesses via the fund, which is forecast to create 5,505 jobs and has safeguarded 1,451 more.

MEIF is a collaboration between the British Business Bank and 10 local enterprise partnerships in the West, East and South Midlands. Combining funding from LEPs, the European Regional Development Fund and the European Investment Bank, it provides more than £300m of investment to boost small business growth in the Midlands.

Wolverhampton-based BCRS Business Loans' chief executive Stephen Deakin said: “We are delighted to have now lent £15m from the MEIF Small Business Loans Fund to businesses across the West Midlands.

“Our investment levels have been strong across all corners of the region, helping SMEs with funding for a wide range of purposes, including growth capital, expansion projects, the leasing of commercial premises and asset acquisitions.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and a force for social good. Improving access to finance not only supports business growth but also strengthens the local community. We believe that no viable business should go unsupported.”

Mark Wilcockson, senior investment manager, at the British Business Bank, said: “The MEIF Small Business Loan Fund was set up specifically for start-ups, and more established small businesses looking to grow. Preparing for growth is a key moment for a business, with many finding it difficult to obtain the finance they need.