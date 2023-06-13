Telford firm in call for new hot air balloon pilots

The sky's the limit for WonderDays

WonderDays, the largest hot air balloon flight operator in the UK, say hot air ballooning offers people an incredibly rewarding career choice away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

However, boss Matt Jones says more needs to be done to help the next generation take to the skies.

Despite people as young as 16 able to take the controls, costs are prohibitive, especially when it comes to turning a private licence into a commercial one.

“While our bank of pilots have extraordinary amounts of experience, we really need to start onboarding the next generation of balloon pilots to ensure a seamless transition,” said Matt.

Matt and Bronwen

“We operate our flights from more than 110 locations around the UK and our pilots have flown all around the world, even over the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

"Yet price is often a barrier to entry. A lot of our pilots started flying as a hobby and then turned it into a career, but how are we attract the next intake if prices are prohibitive?”

Obtaining a commercial pilot’s licence can cost between £5,000 and £7,000 although pilots can go on to earn anything up to £60,000 per year.

Matt said WonderDays operates a class-leading training programme in Italy where pilots could get expert tuition and fly in near-perfect conditions to amass their hours and experience.

“We’ve been doing this for the last couple of years and it has proved incredibly successful,” Matt continued.

“We’d also encourage anyone interested to get involved as a crew member with our teams so they can start to build up their knowledge and experience for free.”

Pilot Martin Collinson has been flying balloons since 1994 and has visited more than 120 countries around the world.

“It really is the best job in the world,” he said.

“Not only are you making people’s dreams come true, you’re seeing the landscape from a totally unique perspective. I think I’ve probably got the best commute on the planet!”