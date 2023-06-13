Shropshire estate agents pay emotional tribute to 'much-loved leader' and 'guiding force'

Tom Skelley

Nock Deighton, which has a head office in Bridgnorth, described Tom Skelley as 'an inspiring leader and genuine embodiment of the company's core values'.

The business, which has offices including Telford, Shrewsbury, Cleobury Mortimer, Newport and Ludlow, said Tom leaves behind a legacy that profoundly impacted Nock Deighton.

"Tom was not only an esteemed colleague but also a guiding force who personified the values that define Nock Deighton," said company Chairman, Michael Nettleton.

"His unwavering commitment to our core values and his ability to create a nurturing and inclusive environment made him an exceptional leader, and fierce protector of the company that he loved so much. Tom's impact extended far beyond our professional lives, and his legacy will forever inspire us."

During his tenure as Vice Chairman, Tom played a pivotal role in re-shaping Nock Deighton's culture and strategic direction towards a more modern and dynamic business.

His leadership propelled the company to new heights in recent years, fostering an environment of unity, respect, and excellence.

Mr Nettleton added: “Nock Deighton remains resolute in preserving and upholding the values Tom held dear.

"As we grieve the loss of a much-loved friend and colleague of over 16 years, we honour his memory by continuing to foster a culture of unity, integrity, and unwavering service to our clients.

“Tom’s passing leaves an indelible void within the Nock Deighton family. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Ann, his cherished son, Theo, and his entire family during this profoundly difficult time, supporting them is at the top of our priority list.”

Tom's funeral will take place at the Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock at 1pm on Monday, June 19, followed by a private burial attended by close family.

Mourners are invited to join friends and family after the service to share their memories of Tom at The Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge, TF8 7DW.

Donations are invited to the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust in Tom’s memory.