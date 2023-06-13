Shropshire Chamber to host business expo

Kelly Reidel

The July 6 event – an informal exhibition-style evening of networking - will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the college’s Wellington campus on Haybridge Road.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “Our evening business expos offer a great chance for businesses to network with professionals, promote their company, and source new suppliers.

“There are also plenty of opportunities to generate sales leads, increase a product and service profile, and to ultimately make new business contacts.”

The expo is free to visit, and exhibition stands cost £50 for Chamber members, or £80 for non-members. Refreshments will be available.

There will be a workshop session to explore how to get the most out of Shropshire Chamber membership.

There is also an opportunity for local motor dealers to display their vehicles outside the entrance to the expo.

Kelly said: “This is the go-to event for any business which is trying to develop key relationships.”