Barbers recognised for delivering outstanding customer service as shortlist is revealed

Some of the team at Barbers

The team's sales and lettings department have made the shortlist for The ESTAS – the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

Barbers has achieved the ESTAS ‘Standard of Excellence’ based on the service ratings they achieved via customer reviews submitted to the ESTAS review platform.

ESTAS monitors service ratings over a 12-month period giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the customers.

The ESTAS ‘Standard of Excellence’ provides a kitemark demonstrating the consistent service performance of every firm that has been shortlisted in 2023.

Richard Heath, Lettings Director at Barbers, said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.

"At last year's ceremony we were delighted to win various awards for lettings and sales so hopefully we can achieve something similar and win at The ESTAS Awards again this October.”

Richard Heath

The ESTAS Awards honour the best, agents, conveyancers and mortgage brokers in the UK and regional and national winners will be announced in October at the prestigious annual ESTAS ceremony held in London.

The awards will be presented by the UK’s favourite property expert Phil Spencer in front of 1,200 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Liz Edwards, one of Barbers lettings negotiators from their Newport Office, has also been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to clients, making the shortlist of The ESTAS – People Awards for the second year running.

The People Awards are a special category which puts the spotlight on individual staff who have consistently gone the extra mile to help clients. Fifty individuals have made the shortlist.