An aerial image of the BSW timber sawmill site near Newbridge-on-Wye. From Asbri Planning Ltd.

A planning application has been lodged with Powys County Council by David Burd of BSW for two new buildings and associated works to be built at their sawmill near Newbridge-on-Wye, near Llandrindod Wells.

It would allow BSW to increase their log input capacity from 200,000 cubic metres (m3) to 360,000 cubic metres and would take the number of workers at the saw mill up to 145 from 115.

Planning agent, Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Ltd said the two new buildings would be within the grounds of the existing operations.

He said; “A new drop sorter building, and a new operations building is proposed which will increase the capacity and productivity of the business, creating the first super mill in Wales.

“The primary operations building will contain sawmill machinery, chippers, bandsaw and circular saws that will convey partially converted round logs to the existing sawmill.

“The drop sorter building will be an extension to the existing sawmill to provide additional sorting and stacking facilities to process the increased production volumes.

“The buildings will be constructed in composite profile metal cladding with metal flashing in order to assimilate into the existing buildings on-site.”

The sawmill has “extant” planning permission for new buildings which were approved in 2014.

This means that the company could implement this existing permission and build facilities including a primary operations building and drop sorter as well as others for different processes in timber production.

These were not built at the time due to the prevailing economic conditions.

The new application is for bigger buildings than those that were approved in 2014.

Mr Green said: “The position and orientation of the buildings will be dictated by their functional requirements to serve in a way which will enable them to tie into the existing buildings on-site.”

Disserth and Trecoed community council support the application.