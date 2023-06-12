Newtown business invests £50,000 in showrooms to celebrate milestone

Joe Varley in the new LochAnna kitchens showroom at Varleys of Newtown.

Joe Varley, owner of Varleys of Newtown, supplies everything for a fitted kitchen and bathroom, bespoke bedroom furniture and beds, a huge range of tiles and flooring under one roof.

He will unveil a brand new showroom for stylish LochAnna kitchens and a separate display of bespoke bedroom furniture and beds at an open day on Saturday, June 24 between 9am and 4pm at Units 11-14, Dyffryn Enterprise Park, and Pool Road, Newtown.

Every customer who places an order for a kitchen at the open day will receive a free dishwasher. The new showroom will display eight LochAnna kitchens and there will be a wide range of product offers across the business throughout the summer.

Having spotted a gap in the local market, Joe is now venturing into bespoke bedroom furniture and beds, with the new display offering customers a choice of 22 different colours, 36 door styles and different finishes in sliding doors for fitted wardrobes.

Varleys of Newtown specialises in home improvements, having grown to become one of the biggest studios in Mid Wales for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, tiles, flooring lighting, extractor fans and accessories.

The showroom has a selection of working bathroom, kitchen and bedroom displays and supplies more than 1,000 tiles in around 200 different ranges.

“We are the only company in our area that offers a complete design and fitting service for kitchens, bathrooms, bedroom furniture and flooring, engaging only Trustmark approved fitters,” said Joe.

Beginning his career in the family business at Newtown’s Elephant and Castle Hotel, which his late father Geoff owned for 31 years, Joe branched out on his own in 2002.

He opened Newtown Tile Centre, which evolved to become Varleys of Newtown two years later and his hard work paid off as he grew the business to employ seven staff.

Joe, who runs the business assisted by Carl Williams, has had a keen focus on customer service since starting the company, securing sales during office hours and, in the early days, making deliveries at night.