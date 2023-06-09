Telford Nursing Home manager is finalist at Dementia Care Awards

St George’s Park

Chelsie Hammond, from St George’s Park, is a finalist in the category of ‘Best Dementia Care Inspiring Leader’ at the National Dementia Care Awards 2023.

Organised by the Journal of Dementia Care, the prestigious awards aim to honour the care providers who have significantly improved the quality of life for individuals living with Dementia.

St George’s Park provides expert specialist care to older people living with Dementia and Complex Care needs.

Chelsie has been invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will take place on July 13 at Winchester Cathedral.