New chairman for Birmingham Airport

Sir Hugh Robertson

Sir Hugh Robertson will take up the role on July 18 after an airport board meeting on that date.

It comes after an extensive external search process following the current chairman, Tim Clarke, notifying the board in January of his intention to retire this summer.

Sir Hugh has had a distinguished career in public service and in business. He has served in the Army, worked in the property division of Schroder Investment Management, and in government as Minister for Sport and the Olympics during London 2012, and as the Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He is currently chairman of the British Olympic Association. From 2018 until earlier this year he was chairman of Camelot, the National Lottery operator.

Sir Hugh said: “It is a huge honour to be taking over from Tim, after such a successful six years as chair, and to continue his good work with the Board, Chief Executive Nick Barton and the executive team, in delivering the airport’s growth strategy. I am particularly excited to be joining at a time when Birmingham and the West Midlands region are enjoying such success on the back of last year’s outstanding Commonwealth Games and so much else that is happening in the region.”

Mr Clarke said: “I am delighted to be handing over to Sir Hugh, as someone with such a proven record of public and business service. He is well-qualified to lead the Board in securing the airport’s ambitious growth plans and ensuring its vital contribution to the economy of the West Midlands, international connectivity and to the many thousands of jobs which it directly and indirectly supports.”

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: “We thank Tim Clarke for his exceptional service over the past six years leading the Board through a period including two years of Covid travel restrictions and working tirelessly to ensure the airport’s financial resilience and subsequent strong recovery.

“Tim has overseen the recruitment of new executive leadership, and the development of the airport’s growth strategy, securing major new based aircraft operations by the largest low-cost carriers and the expansion of our route network.