Telford businesses urged to showcase work at tourism awards

Ironbridge View Townhouse have had previous success at the awards

Visit Telford, in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company, has marked the launch of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024.

Building on the success of previous events, the awards celebrate the region's outstanding tourism businesses and shine a spotlight on their remarkable contributions they make to the visitor economy.

There are14 awards categories, celebrating everything from exceptional venues, visitor attractions and experiences to the best places to stay and businesses leading the way in accessible and sustainable tourism.

The awards recognise the diverse range of tourism champions that make Telford and the West Midlands a truly remarkable region for domestic and international tourism.

Eligible winners from the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024 will automatically be considered for the prestigious national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024.

Becky Frall, Head of Tourism at West Midlands Growth Company said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards not only flag the highest quality experiences across the region for our visitors, they are also a brilliant way to benchmark your performance. The application process enables a busy business to focus on efficiencies and improvements. Our top businesses can identify improved customer satisfaction, more sales, and energy efficiency savings through their sustainability policy, better accessibility for disabled visitors and staff, or marketing metrics flying because of their active response to campaign results.

"Businesses tell us how useful it is, and the awards themselves bring recognition to the hard-working leadership and teams that make it happen.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’ Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills said: “This event provides a wonderful opportunity for Telford businesses to be recognised for their contributions to our vibrant tourism industry. By participating in these awards, our local businesses have the chance to not only gain regional recognition but also compete for national acclaim in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. We encourage all eligible businesses to apply and be part of this prestigious celebration of excellence in the West Midlands. Together, we can continue to promote Telford as a premier destination, attracting visitors from far and wide."

The deadline for entries is 16 June 2023.