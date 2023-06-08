Shropshire transport partnership aims to boost chances to explore county

Victoria Leyshon Transport for Wales and Mark Hooper Visit Shropshire

Collaboration will include a series of campaigns throughout the year across multiple channels including website, in-station and social media that will raise awareness of the routes and experiences available in the county and underline both partners commitment to sustainable travel.

Stretching from Cardiff to Manchester, Birmingham to Holyhead, the extensive TfW rail network criss-crosses large areas of Shropshire, linking many towns and villages including Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Whitchurch, Wellington and Gobowen.

Encouraging more sustainable travel, services also call at Church Stretton, the gateway to the Shropshire Hills, and the perfect stop-off to explore the area’s famous walking trails either straight from the train door or connecting with the new ‘Round the Mynd’ shuttle bus loop which stops beside Church Stretton station.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Visit Shropshire to raise awareness of the West Midlands county, and of course, promote sustainable travel.

"We’re looking forward to working together on some new initiatives to encourage more people to jump aboard and explore the delights of Shropshire by train”.

Mark Hooper, Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, said: “Many of our towns aren’t designed to accommodate lots of cars, which is why travelling and exploring by train makes so much sense.

"And with sustainability key to our future plans, it’s great to work with a partner whose services can connect with other car-free experience we offer, such as walking trails, cycle routes and our new shuttle bus loop to key beauty spots, pubs and cafés”.

As well as encouraging Shropshire locals to hop onboard and experience their own county car-free, the new partnership aims to entice neighbours in nearby Cheshire, other Midlands counties and the Welsh borders to explore by train too.