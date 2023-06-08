Market Drayton's Meadons provide boost for cricket league

Meadons manager Lesley Prior and Kate Nagington Commercial Account Executive with SCCL treasurer Mike Hall (left) and chair Gordon Smith

Meadons Insurance Brokers – a name in town for more than 60 years – has thrown its weight behind Shropshire County Cricket League.

The Meadons Premier 100, for Premier and Division One Clubs, and the Meadons Challenge 100, for clubs in Division Two and below, are being played over the next few weeks before an exciting culmination in July.

More than 50 clubs from across the county are taking part in knockout rounds and crowds are expected to flock to cheer on their sides in the Premier finals at Wellington Cricket Club on July 9 and the Challenge finals at Shelton Cricket Club on July 23.

Semi-finals and finals will be played on the days offering families and friends an action-packed day of fast-paced cricket and memorable highlight on their summer social calendar.

Meadons manager Lesley Prior said: “We’re delighted to be sponsor for this wonderful celebration showcasing all that is great and good about sport.

“Shropshire is blessed with many talented cricket players and clubs which invest in young sides. These 100 competitions bring many players, families and friends together and create a real buzz among local people, cricket fans or not.

“We are very much looking forward to attending the trophy presentation and of course, seeing our name on the stumps and pink cricket balls.”

Meadons, which provides all types of commercial and private insurance, has been a landmark in Market Drayton since the early 1960s.

The company, part of The County Group, also specialises in cricket insurance and provides cover for more than 500 clubs countrywide.

Shropshire County Cricket League (SCCL), comprising 126 teams from 56 clubs across Shropshire and surrounding counties, is thrilled to have the company’s support.

Chair Gordon Smith said: “Having approached a number of local companies to sponsor our prestigious 100 Competitions we were delighted when Meadons, such a well-known local name, agreed to come onboard.