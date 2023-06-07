Time running out to attend Shropshire business awards

Aico of Oswestry was crowned company of the year in 2022.

Friday is the deadline for reserving a seat at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, which will be held at Telford’s International Centre on June 23.

The event, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the local business community, will see up to 600 people coming together for a night of huge celebration.

This year’s business awards finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Shifnal, Bishop’s Castle, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, and Knockin.

The showpiece company of the year award will be decided between two-time winner Aico of Oswestry, one-time winner Dodd Group of Telford, and Shrewsbury-based duo Shropshire Homes, and Reech.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “We are really looking forward to a fantastic evening of celebration.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years. It is always a brilliant occasion, celebrating the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success of our business community.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are facing significant challenges this year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise the success stories of our incredible collection of finalists.”