Shropshire PR team secures hat-trick of new clients

The company, which has offices in Jackfield, has been appointed to handle the public relations for Shrewsbury-based doughnut maker Planet Doughnut, Telford-based experience provider WonderDays and leading attraction the Black Country Living Museum.

Founder and Managing Director Nathan Rous said: “We’re always delighted to work with new businesses, but what makes these three particularly special is their appetite for national and international recognition.

“It also proves that businesses like these exist right on our doorstep and we can’t wait to help them in 2023 and beyond.”

Nathan added: “We have a growing and talented team with a great mix of skills across PR, media relations, and content and digital marketing to ensure the core essence of a business's voice is captured in the most authentic way and shared on the right channels.

"I'm really proud of the work we have achieved and feel privileged to be able to share our client’s stories."

ROUS+ is a team of former journalists, specialist PR managers, crisis experts, social media operators, content curators and graphic designers. It has a wide portfolio of local, national and international clients across key industries, and has worked with everyone from JCB and Cadent through to Charles Tyrwhitt and the RHS.

This year, ROUS+ also launched a new podcast series to put the spotlight on Shropshire and provide a unique insight into innovative individuals, organisations and businesses.