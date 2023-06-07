Newport branch of Lloyds Bank to close next week

Lloyds Bank, Newport. Photo: Google

The Newport branch of Lloyds Bank will be cashing its last cheque on Tuesday, June 13.

Lloyds Banking Group announced the closure of 40 branches of Lloyds and Halifax across England and Wales in January.

Newport councillor Peter Scott said the announcement was a "huge disappointment for Newport".

Ahead of the closure, The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) has reminded Lloyd's customers of the provisions available at post offices in the town's centre and in nearby Edgmond.

A spokesperson for the NFSP said: "These branches offer banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and postal services.