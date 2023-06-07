Ludlow company raised more than £2,500 for charity after Best of British campaign

By David TooleyLudlowBusinessPublished:

A designer lighting and furniture company has donated £2,684 to charity thanks to the Best of British campaign.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Holloways Of Ludlow were proud to celebrate the Best of British design with a charitable campaign aimed at supporting local organisations.

From April 23 to May 7, the company promised to donate 10 per cent of all orders on British made products to two charities helping others learn woodland craft, sustainability and education.

The result was a donation of £1,342 each to two local charities.

Small Woods, based close to the Ludlow company in Ironbridge, promotes sustainable woodland management whilst also running courses in how to make coppice products, and woodland craft and design.

The second charity to benefit is Heath Hands, a community group that helps to conserve 350 hectares of unique green space in London.

With a range of outdoor nature programmes, volunteering opportunities, and educational initiatives, Heath Hands provides a priceless service in the beating heart of Britain.

Adam Knight, head of ecommerce at Holloways of Ludlow said “We are absolutely delighted to make this charity donation and hope it helps these amazing groups to continue their invaluable work. To be able to do this by highlighting some incredible British designs is fantastic.”

Business
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News