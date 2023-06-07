Ludlow company raised more than £2,500 for charity after Best of British campaign

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Holloways Of Ludlow were proud to celebrate the Best of British design with a charitable campaign aimed at supporting local organisations.

From April 23 to May 7, the company promised to donate 10 per cent of all orders on British made products to two charities helping others learn woodland craft, sustainability and education.

The result was a donation of £1,342 each to two local charities.

Small Woods, based close to the Ludlow company in Ironbridge, promotes sustainable woodland management whilst also running courses in how to make coppice products, and woodland craft and design.

The second charity to benefit is Heath Hands, a community group that helps to conserve 350 hectares of unique green space in London.

With a range of outdoor nature programmes, volunteering opportunities, and educational initiatives, Heath Hands provides a priceless service in the beating heart of Britain.