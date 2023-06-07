JT Hughes joins SsangYong Motors UK franchise, with Shrewsbury plan revealed

The SsangYong team at JT Hughes in Shrewsbury

JT Hughes, which began trading in 1972, has three multi-franchise showrooms, located in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown.

The partnership will see the opening of a brand-new SsangYong dealership in Shrewsbury, with a purpose-built showroom located at Unit 1 Civic Park, Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said “We are thrilled to welcome JT Hughes to the SsangYong franchise.

"The group endeavours to give its customers a high quality and trustworthy service and has values that match up with our own. We are very much looking forward to working with the team in Shrewsbury and welcome them on board”.

The Shrewsbury based showroom has modern facilities and provides customers with a relaxing environment, providing a hospitality area to enjoy complementary refreshments, as well as free Wi-Fi.

Visiting customers can appraise the brands multiple-award winning and stylish model line-up, which includes the Rexton, Musso, Tivoli and Korando. In addition, there is a full JT Hughes SsangYong aftersales centre less than a mile away from the showroom, offering servicing, MOT, repairs, and approved parts.

The JT Hughes group celebrated 50 years of trading last year and still holds the same standards of customer service as when they began. This addition to the franchise will become the first dealership in Shropshire.

John Hughes, Group Managing Director, said: “the partnership with SsangYong is an exciting new chapter in the dealership's expansion plans. "We're thrilled to be partnering with SsangYong, a company that's constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and design in the car industry.”