Telford to play host to defence and security convention

The Telford International Centre will host a major event

Taking place on November 1 and 2, SDSC-UK is the next stage in the evolution of the Three Counties Defence and Security Expo (3CDSE), changing name and location to reflect the growing national and international reach of the event.

Last year’s 3CDSE proved to be the most successful yet, with more than 130 exhibitors and 20 industry-leading speakers from organisations such as Strategic Command (UK StratCom) and US Development Command (US DEVCOM).

As footfall at the 2022 event entered the thousands and its attendees proved to be increasingly national and international, the need to meet demand for a national event became apparent, with Telford providing the perfect location.

Visitors to SDSC-UK will receive special access to government decision makers, with the UK Ministry of Defence and an increasing number of teams from US Department of Defense continuing their support.

US DEVCOM will be holding dedicated ‘Pitch & Present’ sessions for selected organisations, with pre-event applications invited from exhibitors. Visitors can also meet industry experts and enjoy early sight of the latest technological innovations, focused on specialist defence and security requirements.

Richard Morgan, president of SDSC-UK, said: “SDSC-UK is the UK’s first national specialist defence and security event for innovation and technology.

"It is the showcase event for the Three Counties Regional Defence & Security Cluster, a membership group that was first established by law firm HCRlaw in 2014.

"Our continued aim is to provide the industry with unrivalled access to key stakeholders and valuable insights on specialist defence and security requirements and commercial opportunities.