Helen Columb and Andrea Logan-Weston of Turas Accountants who will be joining the Hope in Every Step campaign

Members of the Turas Accountants team, in Telford, will be joining the Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide virtual walk, starting this week, to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

The charity has organised the Hope in Every Step campaign asking its supporters to collectively clock up 100 million steps in the 100 days leading up to World Suicide Awareness Day on September 10.

Head of Turas Accountants, Helen Columb said colleague Andrea Logan-Weston had received huge amounts of support from the charity after her son took his own life in 2022.

“Andrea has told us all about this wonderful charity and how it helped her through and continues to do so," said Helen. "When we heard about the Hope in Every Step campaign it seemed a great way of giving something back for the support it gave Andrea.

"We’re also planning to set up our own Just Giving page to raise money for SoBS as well as taking part in the walk,” she added.

Andrea said the charity had been a lifeline for her over the last 12 months.

“It was such a relief to be in a room with people who had shared the same experience and knew what you were going through," she said.

"I was able to talk through the anger and guilt and get comfort and support from people who were or had been in the same situation.

“I’m really pleased that my colleagues will be joining me in the walk. The charity is run entirely by volunteers and donations so raising awareness of its work and the whole issue of bereavement through suicide is a really positive thing to do,” she said.

Further information is available on the SoBS website at uksobs.org.