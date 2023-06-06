Teamson UK take up occupancy of new base in Telford

James Owen (Triang Developments), Gary Woods (Teamson), Pawel Boczarski (Teamson), James Harrison (Triang Developments) and Matthew Tilt (Harris Lamb)

Furniture and home goods retailer Teamson UK Ltd will occupy Unit G Stafford Park 12 as it combines its office and warehouse functions, which have been separately located until now.

Gary Woods, President EMEA of Teamson, said, “The specification of the warehouse, its proximity to the motorway network, and the collaborative approach of Triang led to us being able to agree terms rapidly.”

Earlier this year, acting on behalf of a private client, Harris Lamb sold the 29,887 sq ft two-bay warehouse to Mid-Wales based Triang Developments Limited.

“We are very pleased to have secured Teamson as a tenant and we look forward to working with them as their business continues to grow following the consolidation of their operations to Unit G,” said James Owen, Director of Triang Developments Limited.

Matthew Tilt, of Harris Lamb’s Agency team, added: “When Triang Developments purchased the building, we were confident it would provide a good quality hub for occupiers seeking well-specified and well-appointed warehousing with good motorway access.