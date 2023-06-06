Pave Aways director Charlie Davies, Jamie Evans, Victoria Lawson and Steven Owen with one of the new electric vans

Pave Aways has introduced two Maxus electric vans and an electric Tesla as a pool car to support its drive for changes in its day-to-day operations so it can build a better future for the environment.

The vans will be used by Pave Aways’ on-site teams with the pool car available for its head office-based staff.

Sustainability is one of Pave Aways’ five key values and the introduction of the electric vehicles is just one way the company is working to reduce its carbon footprint.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “We already encourage vehicle sharing and to avoid unnecessary journeys but the nature of our work means we have to be on the road.

“We chose these vehicles as they have an excellent range which will allow staff to travel around our sites on a full charge. We’ll be testing the benefits of these new vehicles and, as the technology and infrastructure of the charging network improves, we aim to bring even more electric cars and vans to our fleet as vehicles need replacing.”

Pave Aways, which celebrates its 50th year in business this October, has already developed a growing specialism in net carbon construction for the public and private sector including building to Passivhaus standards.