Oswestry travel agents win holiday to Turkey as sales rise by 70 per cent

Pictured from left, are Lynsey Barber, Director; Don Bircham, Managing Director, Claire Roberts, Mel Arnold, Gary Smout, Julie Smith, Karen Ring, Emma May, Regional Sales Manager, and Colleen Hadfield. Photo by Ian Cooper/Ian Cooper Photography.

Sales are 70 per cent up on last year at the Hays Travel North West branch in Oswestry and, as a bumper thank you for all their hard work, manager Gary Smout and his colleagues will be jetting off for a five-star stay at a luxury hotel in Turkey.

The company’s annual awards presentation saw the Oswestry branch land Shop of the Year for the Merseyside and North Wales region, while two of its go-getting agents, Melissa Arnold and Karen Ring, were winner and runner-up in the award for the company’s Top Seller.

In a further accolade the shop also won the regional award for selling the most long-haul holidays.

“We’re all thrilled about it and very proud to have won for a second time,” said Gary who has been with Hays Travel 11 years.

During his decade-plus as a lynchpin of the Oswestry team he and fellow staff have booked holidays for thousands of customers to destinations all around the globe. Over the last year they sent 3,357 customers away on dream holidays a 70 per cent increase on the previous year.

Gary said: “It was a big leap up on last year’s figures when we were still coming out of the lows of the pandemic but people seem to have regained their confidence now and are happy to travel again, globally and domestically.

“I think that following the pandemic and all its issues with cancellations and delays, people are now more inclined to consult professional travel agents who they know will be able to advise them about any remaining travel limitations around the world and how to deal with any other exceptional circumstances.”

Oswestry’s top selling agent, Melissa Arnold and number two, Karen Ring, are consistently high in the sales rankings.

Gary said: “Mel is great fun and really ambitious. She even did a sky dive for charity a couple of years back. She and another colleague raised more than £2,000 for Hope House hospices charity.

“Both Mel and Karen are often in the top 10 regional sellers. They are so good at their jobs and the rewards from Hays are fantastic – Karen recently went on a Starclipper cruise around Spain and Ibiza.

He added: "We’re all hugely looking forward to going to Turkey.”

All winners of this year’s awards get three nights in a five-star hotel for a Hays Travel Conference.

Gary added: “We’ve all worked together for a few years now and get on really well. We’re a bit like a working family. We’re competitive but in a good fun, motivational way.

“We keep a track of our sales and we’re always keen to see the figures go up and up and I think because we all get on so well and it’s such a friendly work environment we have a good record of repeat customers.

“They know they’ll always get a warm welcome from us and we’ll go out of our way to find them the holiday they want.