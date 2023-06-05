Shrewsbury businesses urged to sign up for window competition

Shrewsbury

The contest, run by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID, is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes, with the aim of making the town centre as fun and colourful as possible over the summer.

This year’s theme of ‘a great Shrewsbury summer’ and businesses have until Wednesday, June 21, to enter by completing the sign-up form on the Shrewsbury BID website at https://shrewsbury.typeform.com/window-signup23

Public voting then opens between June 22 and June 30, with judges visiting each window on June 24, before winners are announced on July 12.