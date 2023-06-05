Care home in Telford now out of special measures

The Farmstead Nursing Home in Lawley Bank. Photo: Google Maps.

The Farmstead Nursing Home in Lawley Bank was placed into special measures in February after being found to be ‘inadequate’ in four of the six areas assessed.

A subsequent unannounced inspection took place last month and found that the home still ‘requires improvement’ in three areas but were no longer ‘inadequate’, while the other areas assessed were classified as ‘good’.

On their visit last month inspectors found that less than half the care home was full, with 31 people using the service, which has the capacity to care for 66 people.

They found that there was ‘sufficient’ staff to meet the residents’ needs who felt ‘safe living at the home’.

“The last rating for this service was inadequate and there were breaches of regulation,” said the Care Quality Commission report.

“The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve.

“At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations. This service has been in special measures since February 7, 2023. During this inspection the provider demonstrated that improvements had been made.

“The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions. Therefore, this service is no longer in special measures.”

Inspectors found the home was now ‘good’ in the areas of being effective, caring and responsive.

The report added: “People told us they were supported by kind and attentive staff who respected their wishes and treated them with respect.

“People were supported to live their lives as they chose and were regularly consulted about the care they received.”

The overall rating of the service is still ‘requires improvement’ with the safety and leadership of the home improving but not yet classified as ‘good’.

“Staff received the supervision and support needed to carry out their role effectively,” inspectors found. “The views of people were sought and valued.

“The provider worked in partnership with other professionals to ensure good outcomes for people. The provider was aware of their legal requirement and of their responsibility to be open an honest when things go wrong.