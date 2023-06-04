Steve Scully joins team at Wade Solicitors

Published:

Wade Solicitors has welcomed a new member to its team.

Steve Scully has arrived as Solicitor Advocate after 15 years with Lanyon Bowdler.

"I am excited by the new challenge," said Mr Scully. "Wade Solicitors have been up and running since October and have expanded phenomenally since then.

"This is an opportunity for me to carry on doing Crown Court work and Motoring Law in the local area."

Jamie Wade added: "We welcome Steve's experience as we look to expand and grow our local client base."

Wade Solicitors are based at St James' House, Central Park, Telford and the Rural Enterprise Centre, Battlefield Enterprise Centre, Shrewsbury.

