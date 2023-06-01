Telford business on the move to premises in Wellington

Sally Themans from Good2Great with Colleen

Colleen Mullarkey, Founder and Director of NOURISH Holistic Wellbeing Ltd, has moved to a new base at The Studios, Mansell Road, in Wellington.

She said: “Growth in the business has enabled me to make this part of my plans a reality

"Wellington already has a special place in my heart as I first started work in 1985 as a Saturday girl for Steve at ‘Top Fruits’ in Wellington Market so it’s lovely to return to my work home so to speak."

Colleen’s says her clients are busy Company Directors and their wellbeing has taken a back seat due to the demands of the business.

However they now see that the success and sustainability of their company long term is directly related to their own state of personal wellbeing.

“The last few years have taken their toll on people’s individual health and wellbeing," she said.

"Navigating the pandemic, Brexit and personal health and life challenges has been tough for Company Directors and for their employees on a variety of fronts.

"The constant pressure to adapt to ensure the continued growth and survival of their business is a complex and ever-increasing challenge” she said.

Colleen supports clients one to one with their own bespoke wellbeing packages to help enhance their performance holistically, which includes their performance in their company.