Amazon pays £781 million in direct taxes as rapid expansion continues

Amazon

The global marketplace and technology firm, which has a base at Rugeley fulfilment centre, said it invested more and generated higher revenues over 2022.

With a workforce of 75,000 in the UK and more than 100 warehouses and offices, Amazon’s tax bill has amounted to billions over the years.

It benefited from a surge in demand for online deliveries during the pandemic, ramping up its operations and going on a recruitment drive to cope with more customer orders.

The direct taxes the firm must pay includes business rates, corporation tax and employer national insurance.

The bill rose to £781 million from £648 million in 2021. Including indirect taxes like VAT, Amazon said it paid more than £3.6 billion in total contributions last year, a huge jump from the £2.7 billion paid the prior year.

It ranks in the top 15 largest UK taxpayers for overall total tax contribution, according to data from PwC.